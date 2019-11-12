Matthew Stafford Says It Was The ‘Right Decision’ To Not Play, Won’t Discuss Sitting Out The Rest Of The Year

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn’t regret sitting against the Chicago Bears during a loss on Sunday.

The face of the franchise didn't play due to fractured bones in his back, and he told ESPN it was the correct call.

“Ultimately, I think, made the right decision. Giving my pads to somebody else and go play,” Stafford explained to ESPN on Monday.

When it comes to shutting it down for the rest of the season, the man with a cannon for an arm told the network, “That’s not my thinking at the moment. My thinking is to try and be out there as soon as I possibly can to help us win.

I can’t even begin to tell you how screwed we are if Stafford shuts it down for the season. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t blame him one bit.

Who would want to risk anything with a fractured back? That’s the definition of playing with fire. I’m simply saying it’s over for Detroit if Stafford needs to sit for the rest of the year or several more games.

We’re screwed and we might not win another game.

Obviously, if he needs to sit in order to get healthy, then that’s what the team has to do. We can’t risk our best player getting hurt worse than he already is.

I just hope fans are ready for what happens next because it’s going to get ugly. Without Stafford on the field, the Lions aren’t beating anybody with a pulse.

Get well soon, big guy. This is just turning into a bad situation that is on the brink of absolute disaster.