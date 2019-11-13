Oddsmakers Favor LSU, Ohio State And Clemson To All Make The Playoff

Oddsmakers are very confident that three spots in the college football playoff are already locked up.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, Ohio State, Clemson and LSU all have odds of at least -500 to make the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia is in the fourth spot at +180, but they will likely play LSU in the SEC title game. That means their postseason chances are somewhere around zero.

Odds to make @CFBPlayoff via @betonline_aghttps://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Yes No

LSU -800 +600

Clem -650 +500

OhioSt -500 +400

UGA +180 -220

Bama +220 -260

Oregon +290 -350

OU +310 -370

Utah +600 -800

Minn +600 -800

Baylor +700 -1000 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 13, 2019

I can’t disagree with the oddsmakers at all on this one. LSU, Clemson and OSU all have great paths carved out for them.

At this point in time, it’d be absolutely shocking if those three didn’t make the playoff.

The real question is who will take the final spot. Given the latest rankings, it would seem like the winner of the Oregon/Utah PAC-12 championship will be in great position.

Let’s just assume Oregon wins that game, we’d have a final four of Oregon, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State. That’s not a bad lineup at all.

Plus, it’d keep Alabama out, which is a win for America.

As long as a B1G team gets in and Alabama gets left out, then I don’t really care how it unfolds. America has had enough of the Crimson Tide.

Plus, the Tigers stomped all over their dreams this past Saturday. They’re not in a good position at all to make the postseason.

Coach O has to have a word with this kid. The locker room isn’t supposed to be for everybody pic.twitter.com/7Bn0YmCNXz — Ryan ZIGzpatrick (@ZiggyOfAk) November 10, 2019

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking!