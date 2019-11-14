Celebrate Shailene Woodley’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Shailene Woodley’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 28-year-old actress's day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the last several years.

Born in Simi Valley, California, the "Snowden" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she landed her first part on the big screen in "Replacing Dad" in 1999.

Soon she would appear on the big and small screen a handful of times, including the hit series "The O.C." in 2003, alongside such other celebrities as Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, and Peter Gallagher.

But it wouldn't be until she scored the lead female role of Alexandra King in Alexander Payne's "The Descendants" in 2011 with George Clooney that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Since that time she's starred in dozens of movies. Most notably, as Tris in the sci-fi thriller franchise based off the popular book series with "Divergent" in 2014, "Insurgent" the following year and "Allegiant" in 2016.

On top of all that talent, she is truly drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Shailene!