Video Shows MMA Fighter Jason Knight Fighting Two Guys In Bathroom Stall

A wild video of MMA star Jason Knight has surfaced, and it’s out of control.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter posted by @BWeaverufc, Knight, who has fought in the UFC, can be seen in a bathroom stall fighting with two guys at once, and I think it's safe to say he's winning. Eventually, police rush in and separate it.

According to MMA Junkie, it's not known where the video was shot and no timeline is laid out for this altercation.

Watch the insane altercation below.

This Saturday the kid gets his revenge on lobov live on ppv @bareknucklefc @Jasonthekid23 pic.twitter.com/fAxYU3Tcw0 — Brok Weaver UFC (@BWeaverufc) November 12, 2019

Here's some free advice for all of you, and I really hope you're listening. You've made some extremely poor decisions if you find yourself fighting an MMA fighter in a bathroom stall.

If you asked to show you a video of two guys with a death wish, this video would be near the top of the list. Do you have any idea what the average guy would be like against a pro fighter?

They’d get smoked in a heartbeat. These two clowns had Knight pinned into a bathroom stall, and he still was rolling both of them before it got broke up.

Bare knuckle is my kinda fun https://t.co/aeLNbrN2in — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) November 12, 2019

If you think you’re tough enough or good enough to take a former UFC fighter, then you’re an idiot. It’s that simple.

Not only are you an idiot, but you probably deserve to get your butt kicked.

That video is absurd from start to finish, and those two clowns are lucky they didn’t get tuned up much worse. Those police officers likely saved them from a much worse beating.