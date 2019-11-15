SEC Week 12 Preview And Predictions: The End Of An Era

The college football season always flies by and this year is no exception.

It feels like opening weekend was just yesterday, but now we’ve entered the final three weeks of the season. In the SEC, this week will mark the end of an era.

For decades, Auburn has ended the season with Georgia and Alabama, with the occasional cupcake sandwiched in between. It is a tradition known by Tigers fans as “Amen Corner,” but that traditions ends this year as the Deep South’s oldest rivalry is scheduled to be moved to October starting in 2020. (RELATED: SEC Week 8 Preview And Predictions: Trap Game Saturday)

So, without further ado, here are the best games from the best conference ahead of week 12.

LSU vs. Ole Miss: It is a euphoric time to be an LSU fan. The Tigers are ranked number one in the country after their first win over Alabama in eight years. Meanwhile, the Rebels enter the game at 4-6, needing to win their final two games to make a bowl game and potentially save embattled head coach Matt Luke’s job.

This is a bit of a trap game for LSU, but even if the Tigers take their foot off the gas a little bit, Ole Miss simply isn’t good enough to make them pay. Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow will slice up Ole Miss’ defense, and LSU will pull away for a blowout win.

Prediction: LSU 48 Ole Miss 24

Alabama vs. Mississippi State: The Crimson Tide head to Starkville reeling with injuries and still dealing with the aftermath of a 46-41 home loss to LSU that all but ended their SEC title hopes. Mississippi State has typically been a trap game for Alabama, and this year will be no different, especially with superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing the game. (RELATED: The Morning After: Alabama Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To LSU)

Regardless of who starts at quarterback for Alabama, I would expect to see a heavy dose of Najee Harris Saturday, as the Crimson Tide will likely look to establish the running game. The Bulldogs enter the game a disappointing 4-5, but could make up for it by finishing off the Crimson Tide’s championship hopes. That won’t happen. Alabama may start slow but they will roll in the end against a hapless Bulldogs team to keep their college football playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Alabama 35 Mississippi State 10

Georgia vs. Auburn: The game of the weekend will take place on the Plains as the Bulldogs will look to keep their college football playoff hopes alive in one of college football’s biggest rivalries. This matchup will be the opposites of last weeks’s LSU-Alabama game. The 2019 edition of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry will be decided in the trenches.

The Tigers have the best defensive line in the country, and they are going to bring the heat on Jake Fromm Saturday. Fromm will have to get the ball out early and hope that his inexperienced receivers can make some plays. Meanwhile, Auburn needs a good game from inconsistent, but talented freshman quarterback Bo Nix in order to win. Nix has played much better in Jordan-Hare Stadium than he has away from it, and I think he and Auburn’s defense will do enough to secure a slight upset.

Prediction: Auburn 23 Georgia 21