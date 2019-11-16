‘Saving One Soul At A Time’: Gov Abbott Speaks Out On Kanye’s Surprise Concert That Left Texas Inmates In Tears

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised singer and rapper Kayne West’s visit to a Texas jail, saying West was “saving one soul at a time.”

The Grammy award-winning singer performed a surprise concert of his album “Jesus is King” for 200 male inmates at Harris County jail in Houston, Texas, CNN reported. West later used an underground tunnel to perform for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

The concert left many inmates in tears, and West said his purpose was “a mission, not a show.” (RELATED: Kanye West Says Democrats Are ‘Making’ Black People ‘Abort Our Children’)

Abbott praised West’s actions in a Saturday tweet, saying Saturday, “What @kanyewest does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative. Saving one soul at a time.”

“Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier b/c of good behavior & may be less likely to commit future crimes,” Abbott added. “It would be great if other artists followed Kanye’s lead.”



WATCH:

After kicking off with one performance for more than 200 men at the 701 San Jacinto building, @kanyewest ducked down into the underground tunnel and turned up in the main Baker Street jail to do a second show for a smaller crowd of women. https://t.co/VNJqoq3Ult pic.twitter.com/95ZFVWQ0HC — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 15, 2019

“Say what you want about the man,” public affairs director for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Jason Spencer tweeted Saturday. “But Kanye West and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail.”

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

