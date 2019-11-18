Kate Middleton Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Black Sheer Lace Gown In London

Kate Middleton truly turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping black sheer lace gown for a royal engagement in London, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long sleeve gown with black lace over a nude fabric as she joined Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance held at the he London Palladium.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair, a black clutch and black high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the London Palladium for the #RoyalVarietyPerformance, in aid of the @RoyalVariety Charity,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a great snap of the duchess’ in the gown. “#Variety4Charity.”

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. The event is held each year in aid of @RoyalVariety of which The Queen is Patron, and has enjoyed Royal Patronage since 1912. https://t.co/XujylXotma — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 18, 2019

