EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Selling ‘Read The Transcript’ Merchandise

The Trump campaign is launching a new line of merchandise Friday in the midst of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. The merchandise encourages people to “read the transcript” of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The line includes a white t-shirt with “Read The Transcript” written in red lettering across the front.

“The illegitimate impeachment scam has no basis in fact and is only a result of Democrats’ inability to accept that Donald Trump beat them in 2016,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told the Daily Caller. “We can all see for ourselves what President Trump said in the phone call with Ukraine. There was no quid pro quo, read the transcript!”

House Democrats voted Thursday to officially open an impeachment inquiry into the president over an alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine to get them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Democrats formalized the process after weeks of holding closed door depositions with current and former Trump officials, many of whom provided different interpretations of whether or not Trump was attempting a quid pro quo with Ukraine. (RELATED: The House Votes On Party Lines To Officially Open The Impeachment Inquiry)

The committees tasked with the impeachment inquiry notably deposed several individuals because of their knowledge of Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, which was the center of the whistleblower complaint.

In response, Trump tweeted Thursday, “READ THE TRANSCRIPT!”

READ THE TRANSCRIPT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The Trump campaign has been successful in raising money for the president through other kitschy political merchandise, including a set of reusable straws meant to poke fun at plastic straw bans in places like California and Washington, DC, and a Sharpie marker in reference to the so-called “Sharpiegate” debacle during Hurricane Dorian. The two products combined have netted the campaign nearly $1 million.