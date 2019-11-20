‘Guys In A Small Town Bar’ Video Goes Viral On YouTube

An awesome video about bars in small towns has gone viral on YouTube.

You Betcha released "Guys in a Small Town Bar," and it's hysterical for people from rural areas. Don't take my word for it. Take the word of all the other viewers.

It has absolutely blown up, and it currently has more than 400,000 views. I don’t want to spoil any of it before we dig in.

Give it a watch below.

This might be the most accurate video I’ve ever seen on YouTube. As somebody who grew up in a small town but moved away at a very young age, I haven’t spent a ton of time in small town bars.

However, the time I have spent in them resembles the video above. They’re nothing like bars you find in a city. You know every single person in them.

Hell, odds are high you grew up with most of them.

Being in a bar in a small town isn’t like being in a restaurant. It’s more like just visiting your friend’s house, and you can get away with stuff you couldn’t ever get away with in a big establishment.

For example, the part about grabbing your own beer is a billion percent true. Good luck trying that in a large bar in a big city.

You’ll promptly be escorted out.

That was a hell of a good video, and I’m guessing everybody who grew up in a small town will agree. Props to You Betcha for the funny take on rural watering holes.