HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats UW-GB 88-70. Badgers Hit Fifteen 3s

The Wisconsin Badgers poured it on UW-GB on Thursday night to the tune of 88-70.

As I said going into the game, we have to win every single game against our three D1 opponents in Wisconsin. Losses simply won’t be tolerated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, the Badgers didn’t disappoint last night at all. The starters combined for 69 points, and the team drilled 15 threes.

You can watch the full highlights below.

As I’ve said before, this team’s ability to shoot from deep is truly special. We’re firing airstrikes like it’s the opening night of the invasion of Iraq.

Anytime you can put five shooters on the floor, which is our starting lineup, then you always have the potential to open the flood gates.

To quote the great Richard Winters, “pour it on them.”

We’re now 4-1 with games against Richmond and North Carolina State on the horizon. This is where we really find our identity as a team.

Wisconsin has rolled the teams we’ve needed to roll. Now, it’s time to dig our teeth into some tough opponents and remind the country that we haven’t gone anywhere.

If our enemies want to get a taste of this offense, then you best believe we’re locked, cocked and ready to rock from anywhere on the floor.

See you soon, Richmond. We’re ready to continue this streak, and I’ve loved watching it so far.