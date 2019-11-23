PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Blow Out Purdue Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to maul the Purdue Boilermakers when they meet in Camp Randall today.

As you all know, my Badgers are sitting at 8-2 after a tough win over Nebraska last weekend. Now, we need to win out in order to win the B1G West. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That starts today against the Boilermakers, and it’s likely going to get ugly from the jump.

We are better at every single position on the field. It’s not even close. We’re better across the board, and it’s games like this one that just have to be blowouts.

They just have to be. There’s no excuse for Purdue to be within five touchdowns of Wisconsin when it’s all said and done.

We’re going to come out hard, fast and we’re going to punch them in the damn mouth from kickoff until the clock hits zero.

I almost feel bad for Purdue. They have no idea what’s waiting for them in Madison today. They’re going to wish they were anywhere else.

Pray for them, my friends. Pray for them.

You can catch the game on Fox at 4:00 EST, and make sure to check back for my rapid reaction after the game is finished.