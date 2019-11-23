Tim Scott: ‘No Way In The World’ Senate Would Convict, Trump Is ‘Innocent’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said there is “no way in the world” the GOP-led Senate would convict President Donald Trump based on what he’s seen from the House impeachment inquiry so far.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” Saturday morning to respond to a recent presidential tweet stating that Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff should be “compelled to testify” in any potential Senate hearing, Scott commented on the lack of a “fact pattern that leads to a conclusion of impeachment” and stated his belief that the president “seems to be innocent of an impeachable offense.”

Adam Schiff will be compelled to testify should the Democrats decide, despite the fact that my presidential conversations were totally appropriate (perfect), to go forward with the Impeachment Hoax. Polls have now turned very strongly against Impeachment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2019

“One thing is crystal clear, what we heard this week from the House was, no facts, no evidence, nothing that would lead to an impeachment,” Scott told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. “This is a place where I think all Americans wanted to know. Where is the fact pattern that leads to a conclusion of impeachment?”

The South Carolina senator noted the “inconsistencies” from House testimony so far, including EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who testified that Trump told him there was to be “no quid pro quo.”

“So, I am not confused,” said Scott. “I am actually more clear that there is no way in the world the Senate can act and convict the president of impeachment because he seems to be innocent of an impeachable offense.”

Scott told Cavuto he would be “shocked” if the House doesn’t vote to impeach and send things to the Senate.

“There is one conclusion that was drawn before the impeachment process began,” he said. “Congressman Green said it really well, we must impeach the president, or we should impeach the president, we have to try to impeach the president or he will win reelection. That was the basis of the process. It is the same way today.” (RELATED: Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits Net Positive As Support For Impeachment Plummets)

“There is no way the Senate takes up this impeachment trial and it comes to a verdict that convicts the president of impeachment based on the testimonies that we’ve paid attention to over the last several days,” said Scott.