Adam Schiff Challenger Jennifer Barbosa Attacks Him For Chasing Impeachment While Allegedly Ignoring Homeless People In California District

Jennifer Barbosa issued a scathing critique Monday morning of Adam Schiff’s leadership of the impeachment inquiry.

“Adam Schiff has been my congressman since 2012. He became my congressman through the redistricting process,” Barbosa, who is running as an independent against Schiff in California’s 28th congressional district, said during an interview on Fox & Friends.

“Since he became my congressman he has not presented any legislation that has become law. In terms of homelessness, what he’s done is he’s basically rubber-stamped Maxine Waters’ bill to deal with homelessness, and her bill essentially replicated the same failed policies that Mayor Garcetti has implemented in our city over the past few years.”

“We know they’re not working,” she alleged, before calling for Schiff to stop using taxpayer money on trying to impeach President Donald Trump. “We need to stop allocating federal funds for affordable housing which costs $500,000-700,000 per unit and really focus on mental health services for the people who are living on the street.” (RELATED: Explosive Impeachment Question Ends With Jim Jordan, Adam Schiff, And David Holmes All Shouting Over Each Other)

“Seeing the impeachment inquiry – when he’s wasting all these resources – we know that Ken Starr’s impeachment cost about $70 million,” she continued. “That’s $70 million that really could be spent on much better things in our district.”

Barbosa’s statements come just days after the conclusion of the second week of public impeachment hearings. Though polling showed that the majority of voters favored removing Trump from office prior, in early November, new data suggests those statistics have since flipped, especially among independent voters.