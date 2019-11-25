Melania Trump Steals Show In Jaw-Dropping Black Floral Coat During Arrival Of White House Christmas Tree

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black, red, white and green floral coat during the arrival of the White House Christmas tree.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the 3/4 length sleeve number with a painted rose print that went down to her knees. sShe received this year’s tree, delivered by a horse-drawn carriage, outside the North Portico entrance of the White House. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black top and and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

This year’s tree comes from Pennsylvania resident Larry Snyder of Mahantongo Valley Farms, per the FLOTUS pool report.

“Since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association has held a contest that awards its winner with the honor of presenting their tree to The First Family,” the release added. It will be part of this year’s Christmas decorations and be put up in the Blue Room.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point has has been noted before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a midnight blue tux jumpsuit for a medal ceremony. It was designed by one of Melania’s favorites, Hervé Pierre.

