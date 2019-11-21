Editorial

Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Black Coat And Boots Combo At WH

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on November 21, 2019. - White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump was traveling to Dover, Delaware for a dignified transfer ceremony.(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Thursday in a gorgeous black coat and black boots at the White House.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up coat that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump following the National Medal of Arts Ceremony.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black gloves and black leather high-heel boots. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS dazzled when she showed up in a striking black top and matching pants number as she joined Trump ahead of the medal ceremony.

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted many times before. Most notably, she got everyone’s attention when she shined in a pretty powder blue coat and black dress for the welcoming of Turkey’s president to the WH.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.