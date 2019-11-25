Musician Rita Ora Turns 29 Years Old

November 26 is Rita Ora’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Rita Ora is an English singer and songwriter born in Kosovo. Her family relocated to London when Ora was a year old. She graduated from Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Ora first began performing at open mic nights around London. She qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009, but didn’t go through with the competition because she didn’t feel like she was ready.

Ora went on to sign with Roc Nation in 2008. She started with cameo appearances in Jay Z’s “Forever Young” music video and Drake’s video for “Over.” (RELATED: Rita Ora Might Have Just Won Halloween With The Best Costume)

She released her first album “Ora” in 2012 and in 2013 she was announced as the opener for Usher’s European leg of his tour Euphoria. The tour was eventually postponed and Ora went on her own mini-tour around the United States.

In 2015, Ora filed a lawsuit against Roc Nation claiming she had produced multiple albums but had only been allowed to release one. She ended up reaching a settlement with Roc Nation and signed with Atlantic records and Warner Music Group in 2016.

In December of 2018, Ora released her second album “Phoenix.”

Check out her photos below: