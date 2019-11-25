Watch The New Preview For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Another short promo for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has dropped and it’s great.

The new preview, which is titled “Fate,” focuses heavily on Kylo Ren and Rey as fans of the epic saga prepare for the conclusion we’ve waited decades for. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars‘ Fans)

If you weren’t already jacked up for “TROS,” then this promo should be more than enough to get the job done. Give it a watch below.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I’m pumped for the end of this ride. I know the new movies have taken some serious heat, and there are certainly things you can pick at.

However, I’ve found them to be entertaining. Are they as good as the originals? The answer to that is obvious. Of course they’re not as good as the original trilogy.

However, the new movies are still entertaining, and we’re finally going to get the ending that we’ve waited so long for.

Will Rey dabble with the dark side? Will Kyle Ren redeem himself? Will the Sith finally be vanquished? These are the questions fans are eagerly waiting to get answered.

You can catch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters Dec. 20. It should be awesome.