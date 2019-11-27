REPORT: Documents Show Kevin O’Leary’s Wife Did Have Alcohol On Her Breath After Fatal Boat Crash

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s wife reportedly had alcohol on her breath after the fatal boat crash in August.

Police administered a test at the time of the accident and it registered alcohol on Linda’s breath, new documents obtained by Canadian News outlet CBC and published Tuesday. Linda informed police she had drank vodka after the crash before she took a breathalyzer test.

She could not remember who gave her the alcoholic beverage.

Linda was charged with “careless operation of a vessel” in September after she crashed into a boat on Lake Joseph in Ontario. The accident left two passengers on the other boat dead. The driver of the boat Linda hit was also charged with “failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway.” (RELATED: Family Sues Kevin O’Leary And Wife Linda Over Fatal Boating Accident)

As previously reported, one of the victims’ families has sued the O’Leary’s for wrongful death.

“Our family has lost a beautiful, loving person,” the victim’s mother said. “We are devastated. We sincerely hope that through this process, that justice is served and that steps are taken so that innocent victims like Suzie, are not seriously injured and killed and that other families do not have to go through such pain and loss.”