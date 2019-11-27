NCAA Upholds Missouri Postseason Football Bowl Ban Before Arkansas Game

The Missouri Tigers won’t be playing in a bowl game this season.

The Tigers play Arkansas this weekend for a chance to become bowl eligible, but it no longer matters if they surpass the six-win threshold or not.

It was announced Tuesday that the postseason bowl ban and mandated scholarship reductions were upheld by the NCAA upon appeal. The punishment comes after a tutor was accused of doing schoolwork for athletes.

Well, that kind of pours a whole bucket of cold water on the game this weekend. Fans had a chance to watch Missouri get bowl eligible and get an extra game in.

Instead, they won’t be playing in a bowl game no matter what happens against Arkansas. Not a great news update for fans of the Tigers!

Of all the examples of bad timing you could ever find, I’m pretty sure this has to be near the top of the list!

The week of the final game of the season! Why wouldn’t the NCAA just tell them this earlier? Telling them going into the Arkansas game is borderline cruel.

I’d say there’s always next year, but we have no reason to believe Missouri will be any better next year when they’re eligible for a bowl again.

Not a fun time to be cheering for the Tigers. Not a fun time at all!