Kit Harington Says Jon Snow Didn’t Know He Was Going To Kill Daenerys

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington recently shared some interesting insight on finale.

As we all know, Jon Snow (played by Harington) killed Daenerys in the final episode of the show, and stabbed her to death in front of the Iron Throne. Pretty big moment, right? There must have been a lot of planning that went into it, right? Apparently, we’d all be wrong to assume that. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Harington said the following on the season eight DVD commentary when discussing the infamous death scene, according to Entertainment Weekly:

He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end. In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Dany] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Dany] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her.

He didn’t know he was going to do it? He didn’t know? Wow, the ending of “Game of Thrones” just keeps getting dumber and dumber.

It truly is so stupid. So, we’re supposed to believe after years of buildup, Jon Snow just found himself in front of the love his life with a weapon in his hand and just murdered her?

How dumb do the people behind “Game of Thrones” think we are?

We just need to accept the fact the ending of “GoT” was abysmal. It sucked on every single level possible. It couldn’t have been much worse.

That’s just the reality of the fact. Dany got murdered by Jon Snow, the audience felt incredibly disappointed and I don’t need to hear half-cocked explanations.

Dany should have won. It’s that simple, and the fact she didn’t will always be looked at as a massive mistake.