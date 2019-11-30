Missouri Fires Football Coach Barry Odom, Buyout Is Less Than $3 Million

Missouri fired football coach Barry Odom on Saturday.

Odom got canned after his fourth season with the Tigers and a 24-25 career record, according to multiple reports. His buyout is reportedly just under $3 million, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is tough for Odom. He didn’t exactly inherit a great situation when he took over at Missouri. The team got hit with sanctions this season, and there just wasn’t a ton of talent.

Did he perform at a high level? No, he didn’t. Being sub-.500 after four years isn’t going to be accepted in the SEC. It’s just not.

The good news for Odom is that he’ll get another shot somewhere. He’s a solid coach, and there’ll be plenty of opportunities out there.

Where does Missouri go from here? Well, you’d have to think they’re going to take a hard look at Mike Leach, and there’s also plenty of young guys out there.

Hell, pick up the phone and see what Lane Kiffin is up to.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear Missouri intends to take things up a notch.