Taylor Swift Appears On The Cover Of British Vogue

Taylor Swift’s domination of the entertainment industry continued with an appearance in British Vogue.

The singing superstar is on the January cover of the publication, and it's just the latest example of her star power. British Vogue shared several photos of the shoot on Instagram.

You can take a look at the cover and two other shots below. It's safe to say Swift's transition from young country star to global icon is pretty well represented in these pictures.

How could you not love Taylor Swift? A week ago, she set the record for most wins at the AMAs, and now she's rocking out on the cover of British Vogue.

You’re simply a cynic or insane if you don’t respect her ability to move the needle. It’s truly second to none.

Now, you can choose whether or not you want to be a fan of her music, but there's no doubt Swift has a monumental impact on everything she touches.

She's one of the most famous women alive, she sells albums, she sells out stadiums and makes a ton of money doing it.

That didn’t all happen by accident. It’s because Swift is a superstar, and I’m all in on her.

I can’t wait to see which publication she graces the cover of next. Swift is a generational talent, and there’s no other way to put it.