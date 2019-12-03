Auburn Dean Joe Aistrup Trolls Alabama, Tweets That Students Will Have One Extra Second On Exams

Auburn dean Joe Aistrup had a great tweet Monday after beating Alabama.

Following the epic win against the Crimson Tide, Aistrup instructed professors to add one second to all upcoming final exams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The tweet is a reference to the seconds added prior to a field goal in the 2019 Iron Bowl and a failed one in the 2013 Iron Bowl.

This is a great example of why college football is so awesome. Days after the Iron Bowl is over, Auburn officials are still out here taking headshots at Alabama.

If you don’t love that kind of energy and attitude, then you simply don’t love college football. Whenever you have the opportunity to stick it to your rival, you do it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:55am PST

You know what you do when your rival is on the ground bleeding out to death? You put your boot on their neck and you push down.

There is no mercy of any kind when it comes to this game, and Aistrup poking is just the latest example.

Now, Alabama players can print that tweet out and hang it up in the locker room for next year. Use it as a little fuel in that fire.

The rematch can’t get here fast enough!