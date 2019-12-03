Jim Harbaugh At -120 To Coach Michigan Next Season, Same Odds To Leave

The odds of Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan are currently dead equal.

According to BetOnline_ag, Harbaugh's line for leaving the Wolverines after another disappointing season is at -120.

His line for staying? Well, that’s also at -120. Oddsmakers are viewing this as pretty much a coin flip at the moment.

Odds to be Michigan’s head football coach Week 1 of the 2020 season (BetOnline): Jim Harbaugh -120

Anyone else -120 pic.twitter.com/e1II0sdFaM — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) December 1, 2019

Short of getting humiliated in a bowl game, Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere. It’s that simple. Take him staying at all costs.

Things could obviously change in the coming months, but you’d need a monsoon of different stuff to go wrong in order to get Harbaugh pushed out the door.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football.

It’s honestly stunning to me we even have to have these kinds of conversations. Are you kidding me? Michigan is going to push out the best option on the table?

Give me a break. It’s outrageous.

Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere. I’ll be shocked if he’s not running the Wolverines next season. I could be wrong. It’s happened before, but I doubt it on this one.

You can expect to see him back on the sidelines in Ann Arbor next season.