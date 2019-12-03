REPORT: USC Might Not Fire Clay Helton, Staff Changes Could Be Made

USC football coach Clay Helton might not be going anywhere.

There had been a report on Sunday that the man running the Trojans could be gone as soon as Monday, which was disputed by other people in the world of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Given the fact it’s now Tuesday and Helton hasn’t been fired, it would appear that nothing is set in stone. Pete Thamel said Monday that he thinks Helton will be brought back, but there might be some serious changes to the staff.

He said “momentum is trending” for the USC head coach to stay, but nothing is known for sure. You can watch his full comments below.

Spoke with @PeteThamel on the USC/Clay Helton rumors. He doesn’t think Helton is going anywhere.https://t.co/3RL1VfFIbq pic.twitter.com/U6igzN3qkb — Amanda Borges (@aborgestv) December 2, 2019

This is such a weird situation. I’m sorry, but Helton just has to go if there’s a big name willing to come to Los Angeles and coach the Trojans.

That’s nothing against Helton at all. I’m not saying he’s a terrible coach, but he’s underperformed as the coach.

That’s just not going to be acceptable at USC.

If USC is riding with Helton that makes me think Urban Meyer might not be interested. Still, even if Meyer is out of the equation, James Franklin and some other big names would have to be in the mix.

Keeping Helton only makes sense if there is no other good option on the table.

We’ll see what happens, but something tells me things might change quickly. As always, it’s best to expect the unexpected in the world of college football.