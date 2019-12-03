‘It Was That Fake’: Tucker Compares Kamala Harris To A Twinkie

Tucker Carlson paid homage to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris’ exit from the Democratic presidential primary by comparing her to a Twinkie.

Carlson, during Tuesday’s opening monologue on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” ripped into the senator who had announced the suspension of her campaign earlier in the day. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Shutters Campaign Just Hours After Gavin Newsom Promises To Help)

WATCH:

Carlson began by playing a montage of media personalities touting Harris in the early days of her presidential bid.

“Hear that? Top tier right out of the gate,” he laughed. “So stupid. Almost unbelievable. And yet it is a measure of the media’s ability at least in the short-term to sell almost anything, even something as synthetic as totally synthetic as the ‘Kamala Harris for President’ campaign. They did. Because for a while Harris looked like a real candidate.”

Carlson went on to mention Harris’ early debate win, scoring an early point on former Vice President Joe Biden over his opposition to busing.

“You know, they used to say you could leave a Twinkie outside forever and it would never get rigid because it was that fake,” Carlson concluded. “That was Kamala Harris … making Joe Biden look bad isn’t much of an accomplishment. It’s not that hard.”