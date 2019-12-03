White House Compares Schiff To A ‘Basement Blogger’ After Dems Drop Impeachment Report

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement comparing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff to a “basement blogger” on Tuesday after House Democrats released their official report on impeachment.

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump,” Grisham said in an official statement. “This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.”

The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released a report about their findings from the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon. The report accuses the president of abusing his official powers to “solicit foreign interference” in the 2020 election and of undermining national security. (RELATED: House Intelligence Committee Democrats Release Impeachment Report)

Republicans released their own report on Monday night that denied any wrongdoing by the president.

“Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Schiff, and House Democrats seek to impeach President Trump—not because they have proof of a high crime or misdemeanor, but because they disagreed with the President’s actions and his policies. But in our system of government, the President is accountable to the American people. The accountability to the American people comes at the ballot box, not in House Democrats’ star chamber,” the GOP report said.