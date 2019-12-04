‘I Actually Like Men’: Hillary Clinton Dishes To Howard Stern

Hillary Clinton spoke to radio personality Howard Stern for the first time Wednesday morning and vehemently denied being a lesbian.

Clinton and Stern talked on the “Howard Stern Show” about how the former first lady’s relationship with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, began. The failed 2016 presidential candidate noted that she’s “never even been tempted” into a lesbian affair.

“Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men,” Clinton said as she explained her dating history to Stern.

She added that her and Bill’s relationship began in college and that had to break up with another man to begin dating her future husband. She praised this former boyfriend as “a good guy” who “looked like a Greek god.” The former secretary of state added that she was always “pretty popular” and never struggled to get dates.

“I dated a lot of different people, and I liked a lot of them,” she said. “I was pretty popular. I was, OK, popular … boys were not my problem.”

There have been multiple rumors in the past that Hillary Clinton was a closet lesbian, despite her being married to Bill Clinton since 1975. Sally Miller, former Miss Arkansas and alleged mistress to Bill Clinton, said in 2016 that the former first lady didn’t like to have sex with her husband. Miller also alleged that Hillary Clinton was a lesbian. (RELATED: Bill Clinton Says Hillary ‘May Or May Not’ Run For Office Again)

Hillary Clinton’s interview with Stern comes after the release of her book, co-authored by daughter Chelsea Clinton, titled “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

