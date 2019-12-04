Jim Harbaugh Favored To Be The Next Coach Of The Carolina Panthers

Jim Harbaugh is the man oddsmakers think is most likely to take over the Carolina Panthers.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, Harbaugh is at +300 to be the next head coach after Ron Rivera was fired. Jason Garrett is next at +500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odds for next Panthers coach via https://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Jim Harbaugh 3/1

Jason Garrett 5/1

Josh McDaniels 11/2

Dan Quinn, Urban Meyer 6/1

Greg Roman, Mike LaFleur 12/1

Jay Gruden 14/1

Doug Marrone 16/1

Pat Shurmur 18/1

Doug Pederson 20/1

Bill Cowher 100/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2019

Fat chance, my friends. First off, I’m sure there are some Michigan fans praying and hoping Harbaugh leaves. Those people are idiots, and we’ve covered that a ton.

He’s by far and away the best option on the table and to pretend otherwise is simply foolish.

Secondly, and much more importantly, Harbaugh is paid like a king in Ann Arbor. Would he really want to give that up for the Panthers?

I’m not so sure, and I’m definitely leaning towards “no.” Why take over a mediocre NFL team with an unsure QB situation when you can just rule Michigan.

Trust me, the actual power players aren’t trying to push Harbaugh out. As of right now, he’s welcome to stay for as long as he wants.

Fans of the Panthers might like to dream of this situation unfolding, but I’ll be shocked if he leaves Ann Arbor for Carolina.

I’ve been wrong before, and I could be here. I just kind of doubt it.