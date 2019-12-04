Watch A Promo For The Series Finale Of ‘Silicon Valley,’ Which Ends December 8 On HBO

“Silicon Valley” will come to an end Sunday night on HBO.

After six great seasons of the hit tech show, we’re finally at the finish line. What started as a quirky story about some tech programmers, the cult hit is almost over. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

It damn near brings a tear to my eye. How will it all end with Richard, Dinesh, Jared and Gilfoyle? I don’t know, but that’s not really the point anymore.

Sometimes the journey is much more important than the ending point. Unlike fellow HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” the ending of “Silicon Valley” can’t really go wrong.

If they fail, it wouldn’t be the most surprising ending. Would it hurt a little? Sure, but we’ve seen them fail before. We know it’s possible.

At the same time, we love seeing the ragtag team succeed. They’re a motley crew, and it’s why we cheer for them.

They’re not flashy, they don’t dazzle and that’s why we’ve followed Richard and the crew so closely the past six seasons.

Now, it’s all coming to an end. I hope you’ve all enjoyed it as much as I have along the way. Now, put some beer on ice for Sunday night because we’re in for a fun ride.