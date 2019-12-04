Editorial

UNLV Player Giovanni Fauolo Appears To Swing His Helmet At A Fan During Brawl

Giovanni Fauolo (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MurrayNSN/status/1201936336690675712)

Giovanni Fauolo (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MurrayNSN/status/1201936336690675712)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

UNLV football player Giovanni Fauolo might be in some trouble after a recent video surfaced online.

UNLV and Nevada got into a huge brawl this past weekend during their rivalry game, and the fans were also getting chippy during the wild altercation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, a new video of the situation is bad news for Fauolo because he appears to swing his helmet at a fan, which could result in him getting in a ton of trouble.

You can watch a video of the situation below. The swing appears to occur right around the 45 second mark.

According to Nevada Sports Net, the Mountain West is investigating the situation. Fauolo is a junior, which means he could be suspended for a large chunk of his senior season.

After all, we just watched Myles Garrett get an indefinite suspension for swinging his helmet at an opponent.

I think it’s pretty clear the governing bodies have zero tolerance for this kind of stunt.

If you’re a college athlete, trying to fight fans is a great way to get yourself suspended. That’s just a fact. There’s no upside at all.

If fans are being dumb, let the police deal with it. Don’t allegedly swing your helmet at them. That’s a great way to find yourself in some hot water.

We’ll see what the Mountain West does, but don’t be surprised if Fauolo gets hit with a big suspension.