UNLV Player Giovanni Fauolo Appears To Swing His Helmet At A Fan During Brawl

UNLV football player Giovanni Fauolo might be in some trouble after a recent video surfaced online.

UNLV and Nevada got into a huge brawl this past weekend during their rivalry game, and the fans were also getting chippy during the wild altercation.

Best video I’ve seen of the fight. Appears Nevada’s Austin Arnold threw the first punch (a punch from behind on UNLV’s quarterback). Kenyon Obland might have said something to spark it, but that punch led to the brawl.

pic.twitter.com/U88JMYIabH — Chris Murray (@MurrayNSN) December 1, 2019

Well, a new video of the situation is bad news for Fauolo because he appears to swing his helmet at a fan, which could result in him getting in a ton of trouble.

You can watch a video of the situation below. The swing appears to occur right around the 45 second mark.

New video of UNLV captain Giovanni Fauolo Sr. jumping at the Nevada crowd and hitting a fan with his helmet before being pulled away by his teammates.pic.twitter.com/hI2m4HjQJB — Chris Murray (@MurrayNSN) December 3, 2019

According to Nevada Sports Net, the Mountain West is investigating the situation. Fauolo is a junior, which means he could be suspended for a large chunk of his senior season.

After all, we just watched Myles Garrett get an indefinite suspension for swinging his helmet at an opponent.

I think it’s pretty clear the governing bodies have zero tolerance for this kind of stunt.

If you’re a college athlete, trying to fight fans is a great way to get yourself suspended. That’s just a fact. There’s no upside at all.

If fans are being dumb, let the police deal with it. Don’t allegedly swing your helmet at them. That’s a great way to find yourself in some hot water.

We’ll see what the Mountain West does, but don’t be surprised if Fauolo gets hit with a big suspension.