Chris Chelios Drank Beers After Being Benched By Red Wings Coach Mike Babcock

Detroit Red Wings legend Chirs Chelios recently had a great story about being benched during his playing days.

During an interview with the Barstool Sports podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, Chelios talked about how Wings coach Mike Babcock played him one shift during the Winter Classic before benching him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chelios saw his sons in the crowd, and had them get him some beers during the game. When they tried to play him at the end of the game, the former Wisconsin Badgers player said, “not a chance.”

Listen to the awesome interview below.

When Mike Babcock benches you at the Winter Classic in front of all your friends and family, you might as well drink some beers. https://t.co/G6Iit3v3lK pic.twitter.com/Xt8ccaWr41 — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2019

I don’t know why, but I love this from Chelios. If you’re going to bench an NHL legend, then you shouldn’t be surprised when he gives the coach the metaphorical middle finger.

The fact Chelios just motioned for his kids to get him some beers is hilarious. Imagine how much that must have pissed off Mike Babcock.

I have no doubt he was irate. I also have no doubt Chelios didn’t care one bit.

It’s just such a funny visual to imagine. You’re panning down the bench putting some shift lines together, and then there’s Chelios sipping down a few cold beers.

If the thought of an NHL star hammering beers on the bench during a game doesn’t make you laugh, then you just don’t have a sense of humor.

Props to Chelios for not letting Babcock steamroll him. When in doubt, always reach for a cold beer.