Can Impeachment Hearings Get Anymore Embarrassing For Democrats?

On today’s podcast we cover the latest disaster in the Democrats’ push for impeachment, namely the disaster of yesterday’s hearing. Also, old Bernie Sanders video resurfaces where he sounds downright Soviet on public ownership of businesses, and Hillary Clinton comes out as unambiguously straight.

The latest attempt by Democrats to make the case for impeachment was as big of a disaster as the last one. Moving the hearings from the Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary Committee was only a change of geography, not effectiveness. The liberal law professors who served as witnesses offered their opinions and nothing more. Democrats were so disinterested in the Republican witness, a Democrat who does not like President Trump, that they largely ignored him. Meanwhile, the “star” witness they called used some of her time to mock the name of the 13-year-old son of the President, because “justice,” or something. They took the “Schiff” out of the hearing, but the whole thing is still a total Schiff show.

Plus, Democratic Congressman Al Green, who has been calling for impeaching President Trump for years, took to the House floor to complain that the “expert” witnesses were all white. Even when leftists are getting exactly what they want, it’s never enough. We have all the audio and mock it accordingly.

In the 1980s, Bernie Sanders was a big fan of the Soviet Union. An old interview has resurfaced in which he calls for public ownership of some industries to combat income inequality. While he no longer so closely associates with communism, the only thing that Bernie has really changed about his beliefs is the words he uses to talk about them. We make the case.

Hillary Clinton is not only not a lesbian, she’s never had sexual relations with a woman. She made the declaration on the Howard Stern Show yesterday. It was actually a funny moment from an otherwise robotic person.

