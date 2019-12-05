‘Stick It Up Your A**, Fella’: Biden Supporters Clash With Iowa Voter Who Confronted Former VP

Video footage shows the Iowa voter who argued with former Vice President Joe Biden telling another event attendee, “stick it up your ass, fella.”

Biden spoke at a campaign event in New Hampton, Iowa, where he lashed out at an Iowa voter who questioned him about both his age and his son’s business dealings in Ukraine. Biden told the man he is a “damn liar” and challenged him to a pushup contest and IQ test.

Video footage captured by the Washington Examiner shows the voter speaking to other attendees after the event ended.

“Why don’t you just get out of here,” an unidentified person says to the voter, who turns around and calls after that person with a smile, “Stick it up your ass, fella.”

A man, who appears to be the person who told the voter to “get out of here,” then approaches the voter who asks him, “You want to throw me out?”

“I could, but I don’t want to get sued,” the other man responds. (RELATED: Biden Stumbles Into Another Gaffe, Says Obama Admin Was During 1976)

WATCH:

“Stick it up your ass, fella.” Voter that challenged @JoeBiden gets into confrontation with another voter that told him to “get out of here.” : @EmilyELarsen pic.twitter.com/VSz8u2yWC0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 5, 2019



The man, who is a registered independent and supporter of 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, refused to give his name to reporters but said that Biden “is so old, he’s senile anyhow,” the Examiner reports.

“It was all softball stuff, he don’t want to answer the hard stuff,” the man added, according to the Examiner. “He’s been in the Congress all of his life, and all of these problems like high drug prices and all of that — where in the hell has he been for the last 50 years?”

