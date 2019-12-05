Trump’s Approval Rating Ticks Up In The Face Of Latest Impeachment Hearing

President Donald Trump’s daily approval rating ticked up slightly Thursday in the wake of the most recent impeachment hearing on Capitol Hill.

Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll showed the president’s overall approval rating bumping up to 52% Thursday, a three-point jump from Wednesday’s 49% approval. The number of likely voters who strongly approve of Trump’s job performance also saw a bump, rising from 36% to 38% on Thursday. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits Net Positive As Support For Impeachment Plummets)

The president also saw a decline in the number of likely voters who disapprove of his job performance — from 50% to 47% — as well as among those who strongly disapprove of his job performance — from 42% who strongly disapproved Wednesday to 40% who strongly disapproved by Thursday.

Trump’s Presidential Approval Index rating also jumped from -6 to -2 — the highest it has been since September 24. His overall approval rating of 52% is the highest it has been since September 24 as well and marks the first time it has ticked up over 50% since September 25.

Thursday also marked the end of the impeachment inquiry, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding a press conference to announce her intention to move forward with official articles of impeachment.