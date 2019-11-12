Trump Approval Among Women Crashes: 63 Percent Now Disapprove Of Him

A new poll indicates that President Donald Trump’s approval rating with female voters has crashed to a low point.

The poll, conducted by TheHill-HarrisX, indicates that only 37% of women approve of his performance in office, with 63% of women disapproving.

The survey was conducted with 1,204 registered voters and has a 2.8% margin of error.

Trump’s numbers with women have not been great in recent polls.

In a poll released recently, 56% of women wanted to see Trump impeached and removed from office. That same poll showed that 18% of Republicans would like to see Trump removed from office. (RELATED: Poll: 52% Of Americans Will Be Unhappy If Trump Wins Re-Election, 45% Want Him Removed From Office)

Another poll released last week indicates that several Democratic candidates are leading Trump a year out from the 2020 election. Former vice president Joe Biden specifically was beating Trump by 17 points.