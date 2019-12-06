49ers Players Defend Suspended Radio Analyst Who Made Comments About Lamar Jackson’s Skin Color

San Francisco 49ers players defended suspended radio host Tim Ryan, who made racially insensitive comments about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The organization suspended Ryan after he commented that Jackson’s “dark skin” was in part responsible for the star quarterback’s prolific play. (RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa Mulls NFL Draft Decision, Possible Return)

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said during a game Sunday between the 49ers and Ravens.

The Ravens defeated the 49ers 20-17 in a matchup between two teams tied with the NFL’s best record, at 10-2.

Ryan apologized and both defensive back Richard Sherman and defensive end Dee Ford came to the radio host’s defense.

#49ers Richard Sherman said radio analyst Tim Ryan apologized to individuals at team hotel for his “dark skin” comment about Lamar Jackson, said Ryan made “valid” points but could have chosen better words pic.twitter.com/O8dWOztQiC — ???????????? ???????????????????? (@CamInman) December 5, 2019

#49ers Dee Ford spoke to suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan and told him “I’ve got your back” pic.twitter.com/tcrU3TVI0O — ???????????? ???????????????????? (@CamInman) December 5, 2019

“It was technically a valid point,” Sherman said. “You can always phrase things better … I’ve had a relationship with him since I got here. He’s never been anything but a great guy and a professional, and a guy who takes the job seriously.”

Ford added that he told Ryan that he has his back.

“Before he even said anything, I told him ‘I got your back,'” Ford said. “The words kinda got taken out of context. I think he knows now he could have used a better judgement with his words.”

“This era we live in, it’s just what it is,” Ford added.