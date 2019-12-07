Unfit To Print Episode 33: CNN Hits 3-Year Ratings Low Amid Impeachment Drama

CNN posted their lowest primetime ratings in three years over the Thanksgiving holiday, but all their media reporters can talk about is Fox News.

CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter was all over Twitter complaining about Fox News’ impeachment coverage, while CNN managed to bring in just over 600,000 primetime viewers last week. Maybe they should be focusing more on their own coverage!

LISTEN:

Meanwhile, an NBC News reporter ran cover for Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail after she lied about sending her kid to public school. The reporter, Jonathan Allen, claimed anyone who calls out Warren’s lies is attacking her kid by extension. (RELATED: NBC News Political Reporter Apologizes For Stupid Attack On Jeb Bush)

LISTEN:

Finally, a fake news reporter was finally held accountable by Newsweek after she falsely reported that President Donald Trump would be spending Thanksgiving golfing and tweeting. The reporting was proven wrong when Trump made a surprise visit to troops in Afghanistan, and the Newsweek reporter was fired.

WATCH:

