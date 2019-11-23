Unfit To Print Episode 32: Media Scrambles To Retract Obama’s Immigration Record

Media outlets discovered they received misleading data from the UN this week, but instead of correcting their stories, they erased them entirely.

On this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, Amber Athey explains why AFP and Reuters retracted articles claiming the U.S. has 100,000 children in migrant detention centers after they found out that statistic is from 2015, when President Barack Obama was in office. (RELATED: Outlets Scramble To Retract After Realizing UN Report Cites Record Child Detention Under Obama Instead Of Trump)

LISTEN:

The story apparently wasn’t as important when it couldn’t be used to attack President Donald Trump!

LISTEN:

Also this week, an Axios reporter got a taste of cancel culture after calling out NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley for making a bad joke. Fans of Barkley soon discovered that the reporter had her own history of racist tweets about Asians.

WATCH:

