Alistair Overeem Suffers Incredibly Graphic Lip Injury During UFC Fight

Alistair Overeem suffered a brutal lip injury during a Saturday UFC fight.

During a loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Overeem split his lip apart, and the photo might be enough to make you want to puke.

You can give it a look below, but be warned that it's incredibly graphic.

That's without a doubt one of the worst injuries I've seen in sports in a long time, and it might be the worst I've seen in the UFC in years. If that happened to me, you can just go ahead and put me down.

It’s not just a minor cut. His lip got split in half. I’m not sure how much worse it could have gotten for Overeem.

He gets beat and he gets his face rearranged. That’s the definition of a bad night.

Hopefully, Overeem turns out to be fine, but that’s just an insanely graphic injury to deal with. I’m not even sure how you fix that.

I’d imagine you stitch it up, but I honestly don’t know.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alistair Overeem (@alistairovereem) on Dec 6, 2019 at 9:39am PST

Good luck! It seems like he’s going to need some serious help after that brutal UFC injury.