Arkansas Has To Do Whatever Is Necessary To Hire Lane Kiffin

Arkansas needs to do whatever it takes to make Lane Kiffin the new football coach of the Razorbacks.

There have been rumors swirling with increasing intensity that the FAU coach is under serious consideration to take over the Razorbacks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let me deliver a very simple message to everybody with any amount of power in Fayetteville. Move mountains to get Kiffin in red and white.

Don’t even think about it. Just get it done. Kiffin moves the needle in a very big way. Right now, the Arkansas program is on life support.

The only man who might be able to save it is Kiffin. I don’t care what kind of check the Razorbacks need to write.

Call up Jerry Jones, get a massive financial commitment from him and all the other boosters and get Kiffin out of Boca Raton ASAP.

The man is an offensive genius, and there’s no doubt he can move the ball in the SEC. He wasn’t just a good coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban.

He was an unstoppable coordinator.

Arkansas needs to make a splash. They need to drop a grenade into the world of college football. They simply don’t have a choice.

Outside of maybe Mike Leach, there’s no better option. They need Kiffin like I need air in my lungs. Enough with the rumors.

Just get his signature on a contract. After all the damage that has been done in the past decade, Kiffin can #MakeArkansasGreatAgain.

This doesn’t need to be difficult. It’s incredibly simple.