‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Gets Golden Globes Nomination For Final Season

Kit Harington scored a Golden Globes nomination for the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The nominations were announced early Monday morning, and the man behind Jon Snow got a nomination for Best Actor – Drama. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

For the North!

Congratulations to Kit Harington on his “Best Actor – Drama” nomination at this year’s #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9Ut4FqeMM9 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 9, 2019

I’m actually a bit surprised the final season of “GoT” didn’t get a little more love. Only Harington with a nomination? Seems a little suspect.

Yes, the final season was not good, but here were some spectacular individual performances. No nomination for Best Actress for Emilia Clarke?

That seems like a bit of a screw job if I’ve ever seen one.

For as critical as I’ve been of “Game of Thrones” season eight, there’s no doubt at all Dinklage, Harington, and Clarke should all clean up the awards wherever possible.

I’m able to separate the story arc of the season and the individual performances. All three of those people put on a show.

Now, I also want to be crystal clear here. The fact I’m arguing that Clarke got screwed out of the nomination doesn’t mean that I think the final season was good.

Trust me, it’s certainly not growing on me with time. Not at all. In fact, the further removed from it I get, the more I hate it.

Still, it’s a damn shame Harington is the only “GoT” member to get any recognition.