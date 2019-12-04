Deleted ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Scene Shows Tyrion And Sansa Killing Wights In The Crypt

A “Game of Thrones” deleted scene from season eight has hit the web, and it’ll have fans going wild.

The scene, which was shared on Twitter by IGN, is from the battle of Winterfell in the crypts, and things turned out a little different than they did in episode three of the final season. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

As everybody knows, the Wights were raining down havoc on those hiding in the crypts and massacring people left and right. Notably, Sansa and Tyrion aren’t fighting, and appear ready to die together.

You can see the original version below.

In the deleted scene, the pair kills two Wights trying to kill Gilly. Watch it below.

Watch this tense @GameofThrones Season 8 deleted scene featuring Sansa and Tyrion killing Wights in the crypts of Winterfell. pic.twitter.com/pYdUQmaxIR — IGN (@IGN) December 3, 2019

I have two thoughts here. First, that’s a great scene. It’s always awesome to watch Tyrion and Sansa do badass stuff.

That leads me to my second point. Why the hell was this cut from the battle of Winterfell, and “GoT” went with them just doing nothing?

Isn’t the whole point of the series how Sansa becomes a powerful leader and takes over? How is she taking over by doing nothing?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 31, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

If anything, I kind of wish I hadn’t seen this deleted scene because it just makes me more frustrated about the final season.

This is so much cooler than the actual way it went down, and the sad part is I didn’t hate the original version until I saw this!

The battle of Winterfell was actually one of the best parts of season eight.

What a wild decision from the people in charge.