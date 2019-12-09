Kanye West Paints His Body Head-To-Toe In Silver For His Opera

Kanye West definitely got everyone’s attention when pictures started surfacing online Monday showing him painted head-to-toe in silver paint for his opera.

The 42-year-old rapper was spotted in Miami covered in the silver paint and wearing silver shoes, pants, and a silver robe for the debut of his latest opera titled, “Mary,” according to Page Six.(RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

Kanye West’s Entire Body Covered in Silver For New Opera, ‘Mary’ https://t.co/9MWaaOGukF — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2019

The “Gold Digger” hitmaker took the stage Sunday at an event called Art Basel and was an hour late, per Pitchfork. He then performed several songs, including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Power,” “Love Lockdown,” and “Devil in a New Dress.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

His opera reportedly also included some Christmas song favorites like, “Drummer Boy” and “Gloria in Excelsis Deo.”

It comes after West debuted his first opera last month in Los Angles titled, “Nebuchadnezzar,” which was reportedly not a complete hit and met with mixed reviews.

As to the question of exactly why the rapper was covered in silver paint is anyone’s guess. TMZ speculated it could have been because he was playing an angel of some sort.