Massive Moose Get Into Fight In Crazy Video

Two gigantic moose got into a wild fight in a video making the rounds online.

In a video posted on Twitter by @FightCentralTV, the two massive beasts were locking antlers in the middle of a residential street!

Yes, two of the biggest animals you're ever going to see were in full-blown melee in the middle of a regular neighborhood.

However, the best part of the video might have been the commentary, which included the line, "this is some f**king National Geographic shit."

Give the wild video a watch below.

“This is some fuckin National Geographic shit” pic.twitter.com/xfkQv4JlX0 — Best Fights (@FightCentralTV) December 8, 2019

Usually, we're all about fights between humans on this site. This time, we got an unreal scrap between two massive moose.

Those aren't young male moose just getting after it. Those are full grown adults, and they could cause some serious damage.

Add in the commentary, and that’s one of the best videos I’ve seen in a long time.

Also, I love the fact the dude filming this was showing no fear at all. Do people not understand how dangerous wild animals can be?

Either of these moose could crush a human skull without any trouble at all. They’re incredibly dangerous!

Either way, what an absurd video. The internet is truly an amazing place.