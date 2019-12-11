Joy Behar Implies New Jersey Shooters Were ‘White Nationalists’ … There’s Just One Problem

“The View” co-host Joy Behar implied Wednesday that two shooters who killed three civilians and a police officer in a Jersey City, New Jersey, shootout on Tuesday were “white nationalists.”

The two shooters, one male and one female, were both African-American. The male shooter, 47-year-old David Anderson, reportedly posted anti-police and anti-Semitic rhetoric on his social media page and was once a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, according to the New York Times. Members of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, per CNN, believe “blacks are the true descendants of biblical Jews.” Both Anderson and Francine Graham were killed during Tuesday’s shootout.

Confirmed photos of the Jersey City shooters have been released. David Anderson & Francine Graham were followers of the black nationalist, anti-Semitic sect, the Black Hebrew Israelites. They killed one officer before launching an attack at the kosher market that killed 3 more. pic.twitter.com/gFCFS8riBm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2019

During a Wednesday “hot topics” round with fellow “The View” co-hosts and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Behar asked Christie to provide more detail about the shooting.

“Is it anti-Semitic?” Behar asked. “What happened?”

The former New Jersey governor relayed the Jersey City mayor’s belief that the kosher supermarket “was targeted” before discussing the officer who was murdered, detective Joseph Seals. (RELATED: New York City Police Department’s Hate Crime Racial Statistics Highlight Lie In De Blasio’s Narrative)

“It’s a really terrible thing, and we need to pray for this detective’s family,” Christie said. “Those five children lost their dad.”

“Yes,” Behar said. “You will concede that the nationals — these white nationalists have been let out of their holes.”

“Listen,” Christie said. “It’s an awful, divisive time when you are allowing folks to be able to express these kind of views, no matter how they are, no matter what the ethnic, religious bias they have. That’s got no place in this country, never has, and we, all of us who feel that way need to be speaking out against it and drown their voices out.”