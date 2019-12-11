The Media’s Lies About The IG Report Explained By Chuck Ross

The media is hiding the ball on DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the Russia investigation, and Daily Caller News Foundation senior reporter Chuck Ross is here to set the record straight.

Establishment media outlets highlighted the IG report’s finding that the FBI had been unbiased in opening the investigation into President Donald Trump’s election campaign, but they’ve downplayed its finding that the bureau made dozens of “significant” errors and omissions as the investigation progressed, Ross told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: IG Report Has Someone For Everyone)

“It paints a very damning portrayal of the FBI’s activities in their investigation leading up to the surveillance of Carter Page,” Ross said. “This report does come out and say the FBI had the proper justification to open an investigation into the Trump campaign and to seek these surveillance warrants, but those are very low bars to reach that level.” (RELATED: Instead Of Airing Sen. Graham’s Opening Statement On FISA Abuse, CNN Informed Its Viewers About Airplanes)

The Horowitz report “systematically” lays out the FBI’s failings to disclose significant elements of Christopher Steele’s dossier, as well as procedural failings extending well into the investigation.

