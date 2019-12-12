Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond Caught On Video Watching Golf During Impeachment Hearing

Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond was spotted apparently catching a round of the ongoing President’s Club golf tournament on his laptop during Tuesday night’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest posted the video to Twitter.

“What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup?” Guest wrote. “To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE.”

What on earth is Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond watching on his laptop during this impeachment markup? To me, it looks like Rep. Richmond is watching the President’s Cup golf tournament. Richmond’s actions are a DISGRACE. #StopTheMadness pic.twitter.com/NloZVJCtHc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

Guest then posted a zoomed-in photo showing what seemed like a snippet of the day’s golfing action taking place on Richmond’s computer while the hearing was taking place.

Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf. pic.twitter.com/Qu0Npl8RrD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 13, 2019

Conservative pro golfer Bob Estes spotted Guest’s tweet, but decided to give Richmond “a pass” since he was watching the President’s Cup. (RELATED: Jerry Nadler Appears To Doze Off During Impeachment Hearing)

Even though he’s a Democrat, I’m gonna give Rep. Richmond a pass on this one. ????️‍♂️#PresidentsCup https://t.co/a9g8LmLpn5 — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) December 13, 2019

Other reactions weren’t as forgiving.

Oh my gosh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 13, 2019

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel commented with her contrast of Democrats’ purported “solemn and prayerful” attitude, so much so that “they’re watching golf at the hearing.”

“This partisan sham has been an absolute waste of the American people’s time,” wrote McDaniel.