Navy Releases New Hype Video For The Game Against Army

Navy dropped another hype video Thursday for the game against Army, and this one is absolutely lit.

As you all know, the Midshipmen already released one video, and it was atrocious. It was horrible, and a potential red flags of things to come when the Black Knights take the field against them Saturday in Philadelphia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the new one is legit. It’s what we expect out of our future military leaders. It’s high energy, it sets the tone and it’ll have you ready to run through a brick wall.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely awesome.

My friends, that’s how you drop a hype video. That’s a billion times better than the first one. I wasn’t even sure Navy should show up after the first one.

They were fixing to get obliterated by Army. That’s how it works. You drop a bad hype video, and you get lit up.

Clearly, Navy saw the error in their ways, and hit their fans with this one, which is simply outstanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb) on Dec 9, 2019 at 11:34am PST

Now, the question is whether or not they’ll be able to get one final victory before their bowl game. Tune in at 3:00 EST on CBS to watch it all go down.