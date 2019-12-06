Army Releases Incredible Uniforms For The Game Against Navy

Army will be rocking some sick threads when they take the field against Navy.

The team unveiled their uniforms on social media Thursday, and they’re straight fire. They honor the 1st Airmobile Division, are green and white and might be the coolest uniforms I’ve seen in a long time.

Check them out below. They’re downright insane.

Incredible, folks. Downright incredible. I hope the Navy is watching. This is how you get people spun up for a major game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Navy came out with what might have been the weakest hype video in the history of the sport, and the Army responded with uniforms that belong in the hall of fame.

Navy might have a better team this year, but I’m liking the energy I’m seeing from the Black Knights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football) on Nov 30, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

The game will get underway December 14 in Philadelphia, and I have no idea who will win. Navy is obviously favored, but anything can happen in a rivalry game.

Having said that, just judging from what we’ve seen so far, I have to take the Black Knights. They’re showing up and showing out with some massive energy.

That’s the kind of energy that won us WWII.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football) on Nov 16, 2019 at 1:13pm PST

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win.